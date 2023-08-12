Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .088 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 66 hits, batting .210 this season with 36 extra-base hits.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 46 of 100 games this year (46.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 34 games this season (34.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.195
|AVG
|.228
|.317
|OBP
|.349
|.379
|SLG
|.552
|17
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|66/29
|K/BB
|61/24
|6
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
