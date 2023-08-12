Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After hitting .294 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .245 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Peguero has picked up a hit in eight of 16 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 16 games so far this year.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.310
|AVG
|.167
|.333
|OBP
|.200
|.552
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
