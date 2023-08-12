Saturday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) against the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 12.

The probable pitchers are Andre Jackson for the Pirates and Brandon Williamson (4-2) for the Reds.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
  • In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread each time.
  • This season, the Pirates have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season Pittsburgh has won 13 of its 23 games, or 56.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
  • Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 484 (4.2 per game).
  • The Pirates have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 7 Braves W 7-6 Osvaldo Bido vs Spencer Strider
August 8 Braves L 8-6 Mitch Keller vs Yonny Chirinos
August 9 Braves L 6-5 Quinn Priester vs Max Fried
August 10 Braves W 7-5 Bailey Falter vs Bryce Elder
August 11 Reds L 9-2 Johan Oviedo vs Andrew Abbott
August 12 Reds - Andre Jackson vs Brandon Williamson
August 13 Reds - Mitch Keller vs Luke Weaver
August 14 @ Mets - Quinn Priester vs Carlos Carrasco
August 15 @ Mets - Bailey Falter vs David Peterson
August 16 @ Mets - Johan Oviedo vs Tylor Megill
August 18 @ Twins - TBA vs Dallas Keuchel

