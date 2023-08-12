Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) against the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 12.
The probable pitchers are Andre Jackson for the Pirates and Brandon Williamson (4-2) for the Reds.
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread each time.
- This season, the Pirates have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Pittsburgh has won 13 of its 23 games, or 56.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 484 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Osvaldo Bido vs Spencer Strider
|August 8
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Mitch Keller vs Yonny Chirinos
|August 9
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Quinn Priester vs Max Fried
|August 10
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Bailey Falter vs Bryce Elder
|August 11
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Andrew Abbott
|August 12
|Reds
|-
|Andre Jackson vs Brandon Williamson
|August 13
|Reds
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Luke Weaver
|August 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 15
|@ Mets
|-
|Bailey Falter vs David Peterson
|August 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Tylor Megill
|August 18
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Dallas Keuchel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.