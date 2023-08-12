Andre Jackson will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to slow down TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Reds (-115). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those games had a runline. Pittsburgh games have finished above the total five consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 9.5 runs.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.9%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 86 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 36-50 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 63 of its 116 games with a total.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-31 24-33 22-27 30-36 37-43 15-20

