How to Watch the Pirates vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates are 23rd in baseball with 115 home runs. They average one per game.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in runs scored with 484 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Pirates' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Pirates average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.396).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andre Jackson starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen nine times this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
