Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are 23rd in baseball with 115 home runs. They average one per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in runs scored with 484 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Pirates' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).

The Pirates average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.396).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Jackson starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen nine times this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves L 8-6 Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Andre Jackson Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel

