Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) will clash with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Reds are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Pirates (-110). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.16 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have gone 13-10 (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 39-43 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Connor Joe 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

