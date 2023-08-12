The Cincinnati Reds (61-57) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Pirates will look to Andre Jackson versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-2).

Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.16 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

Jackson gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after coming out of the bullpen nine times.

He has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.16, a batting average against of .242 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Williamson is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this outing.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

