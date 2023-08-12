At +6000 as of December 31, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

Offensively, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the with 322.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five on the road.

Pittsburgh put up a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (141.4 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games.

In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Highsmith compiled 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

Odds are current as of August 12 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.