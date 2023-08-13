On Sunday, Alfonso Rivas (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is hitting .256 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Rivas has recorded at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.250 AVG .143
.400 OBP .143
.375 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
3/2 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williamson (4-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
