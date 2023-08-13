Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Reds
|Pirates vs Reds Odds
|Pirates vs Reds Prediction
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .260 with 63 walks and 46 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.
- In 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 22 games this year (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.237
|.390
|OBP
|.366
|.392
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|41/31
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.