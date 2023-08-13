Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Reds
|Pirates vs Reds Odds
|Pirates vs Reds Prediction
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .458, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Reynolds enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In 71.6% of his 102 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 102), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (33.3%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (43.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.291
|.336
|OBP
|.335
|.376
|SLG
|.534
|15
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|32
|34/23
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (4-2) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.