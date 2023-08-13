Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Reds
|Pirates vs Reds Odds
|Pirates vs Reds Prediction
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .241 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 51 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (9.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (23.4%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.259
|AVG
|.225
|.371
|OBP
|.287
|.415
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|36/22
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.