The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.088 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 66 hits, batting .210 this season with 36 extra-base hits.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 46 of 100 games this year (46.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.0%).

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 34 games this season (34.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (36.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .195 AVG .228 .317 OBP .349 .379 SLG .552 17 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 66/29 K/BB 61/24 6 SB 2

