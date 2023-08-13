Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (batting .259 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .274 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Delay will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last outings.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 21 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (22.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.3%).
- In nine games this season (22.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.263
|.358
|OBP
|.306
|.333
|SLG
|.439
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/6
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
