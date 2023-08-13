The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (batting .259 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .274 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Delay will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last outings.

Delay has picked up a hit in 21 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Delay has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (22.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.3%).

In nine games this season (22.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .283 AVG .263 .358 OBP .306 .333 SLG .439 3 XBH 7 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 13/6 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings