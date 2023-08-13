The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Hayes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with three homers during his last outings.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 52 of 81 games this season (64.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.2%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has had at least one RBI in 27.2% of his games this season (22 of 81), with two or more RBI 11 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .329 AVG .183 .363 OBP .220 .551 SLG .293 21 XBH 10 5 HR 3 29 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings