Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .294 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .245 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).
- In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.310
|AVG
|.167
|.333
|OBP
|.200
|.552
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
