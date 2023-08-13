After batting .294 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .245 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Peguero has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).

In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .310 AVG .167 .333 OBP .200 .552 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/0 K/BB 10/1 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings