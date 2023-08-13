The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) will clash on Sunday, August 13 at PNC Park, with Mitch Keller getting the nod for the Pirates and Luke Weaver taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.39 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.75 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have gone 12-8 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 34-39 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

