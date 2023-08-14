After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .217.
  • Rivas has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Rivas has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
.176 AVG .143
.167 OBP .143
.353 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
7/0 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Carrasco (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.42 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.42, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
