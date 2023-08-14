On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (.769 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in 74 of 104 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.7% of his games this season, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45 of 104 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .247 AVG .291 .332 OBP .335 .399 SLG .534 17 XBH 26 6 HR 11 24 RBI 32 37/23 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

