Connor Joe -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .239 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Joe has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.2% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .254 AVG .225 .368 OBP .287 .406 SLG .437 13 XBH 19 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 37/23 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings