Connor Joe -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .239 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.
  • Joe has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.2% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 44
.254 AVG .225
.368 OBP .287
.406 SLG .437
13 XBH 19
4 HR 5
17 RBI 11
37/23 K/BB 51/9
0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed a 6.42 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
