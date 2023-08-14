Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 17 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
- In 63.9% of his games this year (53 of 83), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has an RBI in 22 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (36.1%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.325
|AVG
|.183
|.358
|OBP
|.220
|.540
|SLG
|.293
|21
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.42 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
