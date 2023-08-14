Pirates vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 14
Monday's game between the New York Mets (53-65) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65) at Citi Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 14.
The probable starters are Carlos Carrasco (3-6) for the Mets and Quinn Priester (2-1) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Pirates have won in 39, or 41.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 33 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (493 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Quinn Priester vs Max Fried
|August 10
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Bailey Falter vs Bryce Elder
|August 11
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Andrew Abbott
|August 13
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Williamson
|August 13
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Andre Jackson vs Luke Weaver
|August 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 15
|@ Mets
|-
|Bailey Falter vs David Peterson
|August 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Tylor Megill
|August 18
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 19
|@ Twins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Pablo Lopez
|August 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Sonny Gray
