Monday's game between the New York Mets (53-65) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65) at Citi Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 14.

The probable starters are Carlos Carrasco (3-6) for the Mets and Quinn Priester (2-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Pirates have won in 39, or 41.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 33 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (493 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule