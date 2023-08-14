Player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the New York Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 109 hits with 23 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .270/.333/.468 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 65 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .254/.375/.386 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Carlos Carrasco Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Carrasco Stats

Carlos Carrasco (3-6) will take the mound for the Mets, his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Carrasco has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Carrasco Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 8 5.0 3 2 2 5 2 at Royals Aug. 3 6.0 8 6 6 0 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 2.1 8 8 6 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 23 2.1 10 5 5 2 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 4.2 6 4 4 5 2

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 11 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 46 walks and 87 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .223/.323/.521 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 11 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 1

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 105 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 50 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .242/.329/.461 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 3 0 0 3 0

