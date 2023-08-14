The New York Mets (53-65) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65) to open a three-game series at Citi Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Monday. The Mets are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Pirates a series loss to the Reds.

The Mets will give the ball to Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.75 ERA).

Pirates vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.42 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.75 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.75, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .306 batting average against him.

Priester does not have a quality start yet this season.

Priester has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this matchup.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets will send Carrasco (3-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 6.42 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 17 starts this season.

Carrasco has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Carlos Carrasco vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 493 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 919 hits, 27th in baseball, with 119 home runs (23rd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 6-for-19 with a double, a home run and two RBI over 4 2/3 innings.

