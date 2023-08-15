Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- McCutchen has had a hit in 58 of 95 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (21.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 95), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 22 games this year (23.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (37 of 95), with two or more runs 10 times (10.5%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.237
|.383
|OBP
|.366
|.376
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|43/33
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
