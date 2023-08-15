The Cleveland Browns at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3500.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Browns games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Cleveland ranked 14th in the with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.

Cleveland had a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 catches for 239 yards.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

In 17 games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (64.8 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

As a playmaker on defense, Myles Garrett recorded 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 17 games last year.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +1100 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +6000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +6000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

