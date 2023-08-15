Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (109) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.4%).

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .247 AVG .287 .332 OBP .336 .399 SLG .526 17 XBH 26 6 HR 11 24 RBI 32 37/23 K/BB 55/16 2 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings