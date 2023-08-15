Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (109) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.4%).
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.247
|AVG
|.287
|.332
|OBP
|.336
|.399
|SLG
|.526
|17
|XBH
|26
|6
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|37/23
|K/BB
|55/16
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-7) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
