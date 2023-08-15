The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

In 54.2% of his 96 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Joe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (22.9%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (5.2%).

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (34 of 96), with two or more runs nine times (9.4%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .254 AVG .224 .368 OBP .284 .406 SLG .436 13 XBH 20 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 37/23 K/BB 54/9 0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings