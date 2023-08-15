On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 55 walks while batting .209.

In 46.1% of his games this season (47 of 102), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 102), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (34 of 102), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year (36 of 102), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .197 AVG .223 .319 OBP .346 .382 SLG .541 18 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 68/30 K/BB 62/25 6 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings