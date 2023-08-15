After batting .250 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .269 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

In 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%) Delay has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Delay has picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 42 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .274 AVG .263 .348 OBP .306 .323 SLG .439 3 XBH 7 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 13/6 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0

