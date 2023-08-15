Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 54 of 84 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (27.4%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (13.1%).

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (30 of 84), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .325 AVG .189 .358 OBP .225 .540 SLG .302 21 XBH 11 5 HR 3 29 RBI 15 26/9 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings