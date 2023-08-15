Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 54 of 84 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (13.1%).
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (30 of 84), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.325
|AVG
|.189
|.358
|OBP
|.225
|.540
|SLG
|.302
|21
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|15
|26/9
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.61, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
