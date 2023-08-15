MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, August 15
As we head into Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Phillies (Zack Wheeler) against the Blue Jays (Yusei Kikuchi).
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for August 15.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Guardians at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (5-5) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|CLE: Allen
|CIN: Ashcraft
|17 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (120 IP)
|3.55
|ERA
|4.95
|8.7
|K/9
|6.6
For a full report of the Allen vs Ashcraft matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Johnny Cueto (0-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|HOU: Javier
|MIA: Cueto
|22 (117.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (27 IP)
|4.36
|ERA
|5.33
|8.4
|K/9
|7.7
For a full preview of the Javier vs Cueto matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Marlins
- HOU Odds to Win: -125
- MIA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Astros at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Red Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (8-6) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Josiah Gray (7-9) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|BOS: Pivetta
|WSH: Gray
|28 (97.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (126.2 IP)
|4.16
|ERA
|3.69
|11.1
|K/9
|7.8
For a full preview of the Pivetta vs Gray matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Nationals
- BOS Odds to Win: -165
- WSH Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Kikuchi (9-4) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|TOR: Kikuchi
|23 (137 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (122.1 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|3.53
|10.2
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Blue Jays
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- TOR Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Pirates at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Bailey Falter (0-7) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with David Peterson (3-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|PIT: Falter
|NYM: Peterson
|10 (48.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (69 IP)
|5.21
|ERA
|5.61
|6.1
|K/9
|9.7
For a full breakdown of the Falter vs Peterson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Pirates at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-7) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (8-4) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|NYY: Severino
|ATL: Elder
|14 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (131 IP)
|8.06
|ERA
|3.64
|7.9
|K/9
|6.7
For a full report of the Severino vs Elder matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- NYY Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (2-4) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-6) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|DET: Faedo
|MIN: Ober
|8 (40.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (108.2 IP)
|5.80
|ERA
|3.40
|7.8
|K/9
|8.9
For a full report of the Faedo vs Ober matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Spenser Watkins (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Dakota Hudson (3-0) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|OAK: Watkins
|STL: Hudson
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (31.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.31
|-
|K/9
|6.3
For a full report of the Watkins vs Hudson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Lucas Giolito (7-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (7-10) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|LAA: Giolito
|TEX: Montgomery
|24 (136 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (133 IP)
|4.37
|ERA
|3.38
|9.6
|K/9
|8.1
For a full report of the Giolito vs Montgomery matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -185
- LAA Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (1-5) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|CHW: Toussaint
|CHC: Hendricks
|11 (46.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (86.1 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|4.17
|9.1
|K/9
|5.9
For a full preview of the Toussaint vs Hendricks matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -185
- CHW Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-13) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|SEA: Hancock
|KC: Lyles
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (126.1 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|6.06
|5.4
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Royals
- SEA Odds to Win: -145
- KC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mariners at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Joe Mantiply (1-1) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Ty Blach (1-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|ARI: Mantiply
|COL: Blach
|18 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (32 IP)
|7.20
|ERA
|4.22
|7.7
|K/9
|3.7
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies
- ARI Odds to Win: -155
- COL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 12.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-7) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (8-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|BAL: Flaherty
|SD: Wacha
|22 (120.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (85.2 IP)
|4.33
|ERA
|2.84
|9.1
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (2-3) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will counter with Jakob Junis (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|TB: Littell
|SF: Junis
|19 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (64 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|4.36
|7.8
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -110
- TB Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (4-3) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (6-2) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|MIL: Houser
|LAD: Miller
|16 (78 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (69.1 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|3.89
|7.2
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -225
- MIL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.