Pirates vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game features the New York Mets (54-65) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66) squaring off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 15.
The probable starters are David Peterson (3-7) for the Mets and Bailey Falter (0-7) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Pirates have come away with 39 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 24-29 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (495 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 10
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Bailey Falter vs Bryce Elder
|August 11
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Andrew Abbott
|August 13
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Williamson
|August 13
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Andre Jackson vs Luke Weaver
|August 14
|@ Mets
|L 7-2
|Quinn Priester vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 15
|@ Mets
|-
|Bailey Falter vs David Peterson
|August 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Tylor Megill
|August 18
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 19
|@ Twins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Pablo Lopez
|August 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Sonny Gray
|August 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Matthew Liberatore
