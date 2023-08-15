The New York Mets and Pete Alonso ready for the second of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Pirates are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mets (-140). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 62 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 29-33 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 64 of its 119 chances.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 24-34 23-27 30-38 37-45 16-20

