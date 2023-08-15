Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to knock off Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 340 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 495 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.398 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (0-7) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Falter has made four starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/13/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Pablo Lopez 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Quinn Priester Sonny Gray 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore

