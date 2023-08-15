How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to knock off Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Fueled by 340 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 495 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.398 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Falter (0-7) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Falter has made four starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Pablo Lopez
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Sonny Gray
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Matthew Liberatore
