Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (54-65) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66) at Citi Field on Tuesday, August 15, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: David Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.61 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (0-7, 5.21 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 70 times and won 39, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Mets have a 22-25 record (winning 46.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

New York has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Mets were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have won in 39, or 41.5%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 24-29 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Connor Joe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

