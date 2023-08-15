Player props are available for Pete Alonso and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the New York Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 23 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 56 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .268/.334/.464 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.375/.386 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

David Peterson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Peterson Stats

The Mets' David Peterson (3-7) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Peterson has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Peterson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 9 3.2 4 2 2 5 2 at Orioles Aug. 4 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 2.0 1 1 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 2.0 3 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1.0 1 0 0 2 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 91 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .224/.324/.522 slash line on the season.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 11 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 70 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .245/.333/.465 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

