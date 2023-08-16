Andrew McCutchen vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has had a hit in 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.8%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (22.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (7.3%).
- In 39.6% of his games this year (38 of 96), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.270
|AVG
|.234
|.383
|OBP
|.372
|.376
|SLG
|.392
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|43/33
|K/BB
|45/34
|5
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Megill (6-6) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.64 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
