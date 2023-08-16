The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has had a hit in 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.8%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (22.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (7.3%).

In 39.6% of his games this year (38 of 96), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .270 AVG .234 .383 OBP .372 .376 SLG .392 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 43/33 K/BB 45/34 5 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings