Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (110) this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 45th in slugging.

Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 106), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 36 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 46 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .247 AVG .284 .332 OBP .332 .399 SLG .526 17 XBH 27 6 HR 11 24 RBI 33 37/23 K/BB 56/16 2 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings