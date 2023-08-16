Bryan Reynolds vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the Mets.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (110) this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 45th in slugging.
- Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 106), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 36 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 46 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.247
|AVG
|.284
|.332
|OBP
|.332
|.399
|SLG
|.526
|17
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|33
|37/23
|K/BB
|56/16
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (6-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
