On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.

In 45.6% of his 103 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (16.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 35 games this season (34.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .197 AVG .221 .319 OBP .348 .382 SLG .537 18 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 68/30 K/BB 63/26 6 SB 2

