Jack Suwinski vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Mets Player Props
|Pirates vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Mets
|Pirates vs Mets Odds
|Pirates vs Mets Prediction
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.
- In 45.6% of his 103 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (16.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 35 games this season (34.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.197
|AVG
|.221
|.319
|OBP
|.348
|.382
|SLG
|.537
|18
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|68/30
|K/BB
|63/26
|6
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Megill (6-6) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.