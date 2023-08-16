Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .259 with 18 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Hayes has had a hit in 55 of 85 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this year (27.1%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .325 AVG .197 .358 OBP .239 .540 SLG .306 21 XBH 11 5 HR 3 29 RBI 15 26/9 K/BB 45/10 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings