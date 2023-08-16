Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .259 with 18 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Hayes has had a hit in 55 of 85 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this year (27.1%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.325
|AVG
|.197
|.358
|OBP
|.239
|.540
|SLG
|.306
|21
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|15
|26/9
|K/BB
|45/10
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Megill (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
