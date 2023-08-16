Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)



Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .259 with 18 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.
  • Hayes has had a hit in 55 of 85 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (28.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 23 games this year (27.1%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.325 AVG .197
.358 OBP .239
.540 SLG .306
21 XBH 11
5 HR 3
29 RBI 15
26/9 K/BB 45/10
4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Megill (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
