Liover Peguero vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (batting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .269.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Peguero has had an RBI in eight games this season (40.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|.314
|AVG
|.219
|.351
|OBP
|.265
|.600
|SLG
|.438
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
