The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (batting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .269.

Peguero has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Peguero has had an RBI in eight games this season (40.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 .314 AVG .219 .351 OBP .265 .600 SLG .438 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings