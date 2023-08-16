The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (batting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .269.
  • Peguero has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peguero has had an RBI in eight games this season (40.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
.314 AVG .219
.351 OBP .265
.600 SLG .438
4 XBH 3
3 HR 2
9 RBI 5
13/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
