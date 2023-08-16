Wednesday's contest between the New York Mets (54-66) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 16.

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (6-6, 5.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (6-12, 4.42 ERA).

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Pirates have won in 40, or 42.1%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 36 of 80 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (502 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule