Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Tylor Megill, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 502 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.396 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Johan Oviedo (6-12) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/13/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets W 7-4 Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins - Away - Dallas Keuchel 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Pablo Lopez 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Quinn Priester Sonny Gray 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.