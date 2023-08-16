Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (54-66) will match up against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66) at Citi Field on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill - NYM (6-6, 5.64 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-12, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 39, or 54.9%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mets have a 31-30 record (winning 50.8% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 40, or 42.1%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 36 times in 80 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

