The New York Mets (54-66) will look to Jonathan Arauz, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Citi Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Tylor Megill (6-6) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (6-12) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (6-6, 5.64 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (6-12, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (6-12 with a 4.42 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Oviedo is looking to pick up his 13th quality start of the season in this game.

Oviedo will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Johan Oviedo vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 27th in the league with 932 total hits and 20th in MLB action with 518 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 11th in all of MLB with 150 home runs.

Oviedo has thrown 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets' Megill (6-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.4 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Megill has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Tylor Megill vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .235 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .387 (25th in the league) with 120 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 8-for-19 with a double and seven RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

