Alfonso Rivas vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alfonso Rivas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Discover More About This Game
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- In seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), Rivas has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.192
|.400
|OBP
|.344
|.375
|SLG
|.462
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11).
