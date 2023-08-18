Alfonso Rivas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

In seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), Rivas has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 .250 AVG .192 .400 OBP .344 .375 SLG .462 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 0

