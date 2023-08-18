On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.

In 58 of 97 games this year (59.8%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

He has homered in 10 games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 22 games this season (22.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .270 AVG .230 .383 OBP .370 .376 SLG .385 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 43/33 K/BB 46/35 5 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings