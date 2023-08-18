Bryan Reynolds vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .469.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (25.2%).
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 37 games this year (34.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.247
|AVG
|.282
|.332
|OBP
|.329
|.399
|SLG
|.532
|17
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|35
|37/23
|K/BB
|57/16
|2
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
