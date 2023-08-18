Kim Metraux leads the field at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational through one round of play, with a score of -4. Play continues at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, United Kingdom, tune in the second round to see how the action plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

Start Time: 2:30 AM ET

2:30 AM ET Venue: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Location: Ballymena, United Kingdom

Ballymena, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 73/6,231 yards

Par 73/6,231 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Sunday TV: Golf Channel

ISPS Handa World Invitational Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Kim Metraux 1st -4 69 Gabriella Cowley 1st -4 69 Ellinor Sudow 1st -4 69 Karis Davidson 1st -4 69 Bronte Law 5th -3 70

ISPS Handa World Invitational Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 2:30 AM ET Hole 1 Nastasia Nadaud (E/32nd), Marissa Steen (-2/9th), Sara Kouskova (+3/81st), Marta Sanz Barrio (E/32nd), Emma Grechi (+2/62nd), Sofia Garcia (+2/62nd) 8:14 AM ET Hole 10 Moa Folke (-2/9th), Kim Metraux (-4/1st), Mariajo Uribe (+2/62nd), Eleanor Givens (+5/112th), Lucy Li (+2/62nd), Ayaka Sugihara (+3/81st) 7:52 AM ET Hole 10 Hou Yu-Sang (E/32nd), Anne-Charlotte Mora (-3/5th), Chloe Williams (-3/5th), Jessica Ross (+4/102nd), Gabriella Then (+3/81st), Liz Young (+6/125th) 7:30 AM ET Hole 10 Agathe Sauzon (+5/112th), Tiffany Arafi (+4/102nd), Ursula Wikstrom (+1/49th), Karis Davidson (-4/1st), Lauren Stephenson (+5/112th), Clara Manzalini (+4/102nd) 4:20 AM ET Hole 10 Kiira Riihijarvi (+4/102nd), Diksha Dagar (-1/13th), Lee Anne Bramwell (+9/137th), Muni He (E/32nd), Hayley Davis (+2/62nd), Lauren Holmey (+5/112th) 3:58 AM ET Hole 10 Wichanee Meechai (-2/9th), Sophie Witt (+2/62nd), Chiara Noja (+9/MC), Dottie Ardina (E/32nd), Yu Liu (+6/125th), Olivia Mehaffey (+9/137th) 3:36 AM ET Hole 10 Azahara Munoz (+2/62nd), Kristyna Napoleaova (+5/112th), Phatlum Pornanong (+3/81st), Emily Kristine Pedersen (+3/81st), Ana Pelaez Trivino (+5/112th), Alexa Pano (+3/81st) 3:14 AM ET Hole 10 Gina Kim (+2/62nd), Michele Thomson (+3/81st), Georgia Hall (E/32nd), Albane Valenzuela (+3/81st), Riley Rennell (+2/62nd), Esther Henseleit (E/32nd) 2:52 AM ET Hole 10 Ryann O'Toole (-1/13th), Cara Gainer (-1/13th), Polly Mack (+1/49th), Stephanie Meadow (+2/62nd), Yuna Nishimura (+1/49th), Gabriella Cowley (-4/1st) 2:30 AM ET Hole 10 Anna Magnusson (+1/49th), Alice Hewson (+3/81st), Sarah Kemp (+3/81st), Trichat Cheenglab (-1/13th), Kum Kang Park (+3/81st), Louise Duncan (+5/112th)

